N.H. lawmakers and community advocates call on state regulators to shut down Saint-Gobain facility in Merrimack

A group of New Hampshire lawmakers and community advocates is calling on the state’s Department of Environmental Services (DES) to shut down operations at the Saint-Gobain manufacturing facility in Merrimack.

The call comes after state regulators sent Saint-Gobain a letter of deficiency on November 18. Among other deficiencies, regulators say they observed an unauthorized bypass stack on the facility’s air emissions treatment system.

The system is designed to burn off harmful PFAS chemicals that the plant emits into the air, which have contaminated the drinking water of communities nearby.

The letter of deficiency says Saint-Gobain released uncontrolled emissions of PFOA and PFOS, two PFAS chemicals, during a bypass event in September.

In a written statement to NHPR, Saint-Gobain said the bypass stack is a standard safety device and a critical component of their new emissions control system. The company also said the bypass stack was “not hidden in any way,” and that it was part of the initial design of the emissions control system.

Contamination was discovered in hundreds of Merrimack's public and private wells in 2016, and some residents are still receiving bottled water.

State representative Rosemarie Rung called on New Hampshire DES to take quicker action on Saint Gobain’s emissions at a press conference Monday.

“Allowing the contamination of our air, land, and water to continue for nearly 6 years, that we know of, is unacceptable. We have been patient enough,” she said.

Nancy Murphy, a former state representative and a Merrimack town councilor, said her statements did not reflect the position of the town or the council. She said there was a lack of trust towards the company.

“We have seen a pattern of activities - action or inaction - for such a long period of time that I have no trust that Saint-Gobain will comply with regulations and expectations, whether it’s permitting or otherwise,” she said. “Time and history has shown us that we certainly have something to be skeptical of.”

A letter of deficiency is an “entry-level” response, according to Sheri Eldridge, a DES administrator. The purpose of the letter is to put the company on notice of deficiencies and to gather more information before further evaluations.

Eldridge says DES is following the normal process to evaluate the scope of the issue and gather information before determining the next steps.

The first deadline for Saint-Gobain to explain the reason for the bypass stack comes later this week. The company says they plan to work with DES to resolve the matter.

