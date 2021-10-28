10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: The Halloween edition
We've a full slate of ideas to have a ghoulishly good time this weekend in New Hampshire. Halloween is Sunday, and the forecast indicates a chance of showers Saturday night, and into the early part of Sunday.
Did you know? The pumpkin is the official state fruit in New Hampshire.
- Halloween Howl on Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
- Halloween Parade & Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.
- Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.
- 29th Annual Halloween Party: Sparkly Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info. UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, this party is postponed to Saturday, Nov. 6.
- Trunk or Treat & Halloween DJ Dance on Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grantham Recreation Park. More info.
- Annual Pumpkin Lighting Event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plaistow Town Green. More info. UPDATE: Due to the forecast, this is now a virtual pumpkin lighting - you can email a picture of your carved pumpkin to recreation@plaistow.com by 10/31 to be entered into the online pumpkin carving contest.
- Halloween FunFest on Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon at Colburn Park. More info.
- Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Pierce Island, Portsmouth. More info.
- Monadnock International Film Festival through Saturday, Oct. 30 at multiple locations, in-person and online. More info.
- FinnFunn Weekend from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. More info.
- Bad Bad Hats at Showroom on Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. at Showroom in Keene. More info.
Planning your trick-or-treat night? Check out WMUR's trick or treat times, and check with your town or city.