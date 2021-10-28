10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: The Halloween edition

We've a full slate of ideas to have a ghoulishly good time this weekend in New Hampshire. Halloween is Sunday, and the forecast indicates a chance of showers Saturday night, and into the early part of Sunday.

You can find more events — and add your own — on NHPR's community calendar. Sign up for The Weekender newsletter.

Did you know? The pumpkin is the official state fruit in New Hampshire.

Halloween Howl on Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.



on Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info. Halloween Parade & Costume Contest on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info.



on Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. at Swasey Parkway in Exeter. More info. Halloween Hike on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info.



on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Keach Park in Concord. More info. 29th Annual Halloween Party: Sparkly Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info. UPDATE : Due to the weather forecast, this party is postponed to Saturday, Nov. 6.



on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wasserman Park in Merrimack. More info. : Due to the weather forecast, this party is postponed to Saturday, Nov. 6. Trunk or Treat & Halloween DJ Dance on Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grantham Recreation Park. More info.



on Saturday, Oct. 30, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grantham Recreation Park. More info. Annual Pumpkin Lighting Event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plaistow Town Green. More info. UPDATE : Due to the forecast, this is now a virtual pumpkin lighting - you can email a picture of your carved pumpkin to recreation@plaistow.com by 10/31 to be entered into the online pumpkin carving contest.



on Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Plaistow Town Green. More info. : Due to the forecast, this is now a virtual pumpkin lighting - you can email a picture of your carved pumpkin to recreation@plaistow.com by 10/31 to be entered into the online pumpkin carving contest. Halloween FunFest on Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon at Colburn Park. More info.



on Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon at Colburn Park. More info. Portsmouth Halloween Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Pierce Island, Portsmouth. More info.



on Sunday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m. at Pierce Island, Portsmouth. More info. Monadnock International Film Festival through Saturday, Oct. 30 at multiple locations, in-person and online. More info.



through Saturday, Oct. 30 at multiple locations, in-person and online. More info. FinnFunn Weekend from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. More info.



from Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. More info. Bad Bad Hats at Showroom on Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m. at Showroom in Keene. More info.

Planning your trick-or-treat night? Check out WMUR's trick or treat times, and check with your town or city.

