NH News

Storm Update: High wind warning, NH coastal flood advisory

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published October 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT
Gulls at North Hampton (N.H.) State Beach as surf kicks up on Oct. 26, 2021
The National Weather Service high wind warning for N.H. takes effect at 6 p.m. and goes until Wednesday at noon.

The New Hampshire seacoast could see wind gusts as strong as 55 mph this evening, according to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning—which takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and goes through noon Wednesday—calls for Northeast winds 25-35 pm.

There is also a coastal flood advisory. That takes effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday, and goes until 5 p.m. The flood advisory could result in beach erosion and some splash-over on coastal roads during high tide — which will come late Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of New Hampshire for this afternoon and evening, which calls for oderate rain and northeast winds gusting up to 45 mph into Wednesday morning.

