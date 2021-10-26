Storm Update: High wind warning, NH coastal flood advisory

The New Hampshire seacoast could see wind gusts as strong as 55 mph this evening, according to a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning—which takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday and goes through noon Wednesday—calls for Northeast winds 25-35 pm.

There is also a coastal flood advisory. That takes effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday, and goes until 5 p.m. The flood advisory could result in beach erosion and some splash-over on coastal roads during high tide — which will come late Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of New Hampshire for this afternoon and evening, which calls for oderate rain and northeast winds gusting up to 45 mph into Wednesday morning.

