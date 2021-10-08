The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 8, 2021: Weyler stripped of his post, parents push school boards to reconsider mask requirements

This week, state Rep. Ken Weyler resigned from his position as chairman of the House Finance Committee after sharing a report with House colleagues that contained COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Gov. Sununu and Democrats have been calling for Weyler to resign.

School boards across the state are receiving petitions to hold special meetings to revisit mask requirements.

And there's been an increase in incidents of anger and harassment at public meetings throughout the state, especially where COVID-19-related policies are discussed.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR's senior political reporter

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin's education reporter

If you haven't subscribed to NHPR's newsletter with all the top weekend activities in the Granite State...what are you waiting for?

Top stories from New Hampshire this week

