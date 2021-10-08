The N.H. News Recap for Oct. 8, 2021: Weyler stripped of his post, parents push school boards to reconsider mask requirements
This week, state Rep. Ken Weyler resigned from his position as chairman of the House Finance Committee after sharing a report with House colleagues that contained COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Gov. Sununu and Democrats have been calling for Weyler to resign.
School boards across the state are receiving petitions to hold special meetings to revisit mask requirements.
And there's been an increase in incidents of anger and harassment at public meetings throughout the state, especially where COVID-19-related policies are discussed.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR's senior political reporter
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin's education reporter
Top stories from New Hampshire this week
- Rep. Weyler steps down from House Finance Committee after distributing COVID-19 misinformation
- Residents opposed to mask policies aim to use petitions to overrule school boards
- Public meetings throughout the state marked by anger and harassment
- State identifies close to 100 COVID-19 clusters tied to N.H. schools
- Here’s everything you need to know about getting a COVID-19 test in New Hampshire
- Visibles: Para Watilla Burpee, El País Está Enfrentando Una Crisis de Salud Mental