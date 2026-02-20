NH News Recap: Governor and Senate races are shaping up heading into the 2026 Midterms

The Midterm elections will be upon us soon, and some campaigns are gaining traction here in New Hampshire.

A federal court issued a ruling this week that ends the Trump administration's ban on diversity and equity initiatives in public schools. And Republican lawmakers are backing a bill that would allow students to attend any public school in the state.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Annmarie Timmins, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH lawsuit ends Trump administration’s DEI ban in schools nationwide

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit challenging the federal ban on diversity and equity programs in schools after the federal government agreed not to enforce it in New Hampshire and the rest of the country.

Open enrollment: school choice or a ‘wrecking ball’ for NH? Here’s what you need to know.

Republicans are fast-tracking open enrollment legislation opposed by school district leaders that would allow New Hampshire students to attend any public school in the state – and take their community’s tax dollars with them. School districts would have to enroll them.

Cinde Warmington launches second bid for New Hampshire governor

Cinde Warmington is an attorney and former member of the New Hampshire Executive Council.

Energy officials challenge regulatory decision on Eversource rates at NH Supreme Court

A new regulatory framework would allow Eversource to charge the costs of investments to ratepayers before proving they're prudent. The state’s Department of Energy asked the justices to weigh in on whether that's unlawful.

More New Hampshire headlines:

NH House rejects bill to reinstate the death penalty

Uncommon cold? This winter gives New Hampshire classic winter vibes, but no records

Nurse practitioner launches mobile clinic to improve access to pediatric care in NH