NH News Recap: ICE facility won't be coming to NH; Emails shed light on Kamen's ties to Epstein

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:30 AM EST
Merrimack, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Merrimack, NH.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is ditching its plan for an ICE detention facility in Merrimack. Emails released by the federal government shed further light on New Hampshire businessman Dean Kamen's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. And state lawmakers are considering a bill that would restrict abortions to 20 weeks.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of NHPR's New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe
  • Todd Bookman, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Plans for proposed ICE facility in Merrimack won’t move forward

Local and state officials expressed shock and relief that the federal government is scrapping plans for an ICE detention facility in Merrimack, following an announcement from Gov. Kelly Ayotte Tuesday.

New emails shed light on Kamen’s ties to Epstein and associate Marcinko

Nadia Marcinko, a central figure in the allegations of abuse against Jeffrey Epstein, spent time in New Hampshire working for Dean Kamen. In a rare public statement, she’s defending the businessman: “Not everyone whose name appears in the files is guilty.”

NH House committee hears testimony about restriction abortion access to 20 weeks

The House Judiciary Committee voted against recommending a bill that would further restrict abortions in the state from 24 weeks to 20 weeks.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Unsealed records show Nashua country club shooting suspect’s motive was to punish ‘elites’

Manchester resident charged with attempted murder following Border Patrol shooting

With higher rates than utilities, the Community Power Coalition loses trust and some customers 

Legislation about gender identity is back on the table in the NH State House
