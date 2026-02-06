NH News Recap: ARMI to investigate Kamen's connections to Epstein

The latest batch of Epstein files include dozens of records about the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, and New Hampshire businessman Dean Kamen. The board of directors for ARMI, the government-funded Manchester research project led by Kamen, says it will investigate its founder.

Newly revealed documents show some state officials had known for weeks about federal plans for an immigrant detention facility in Merrimack.

And the Gov. Kelly Ayotte gave her second State of the State address this week. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Ayotte calls for review of state agency after documents show communication with ICE about detention facility

At a special Executive Council meeting Wednesday, Ayotte and executive councilors questioned the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources commissioner about failure to alert other state officials about talks with ICE.

ARMI launches ‘independent review’ of Kamen following Epstein revelations

Dean Kamen will recuse himself from leadership at ARMI while a review is conducted related to his repeated contacts with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ayotte’s State of the State highlights nuclear power, housing and child care priorities

In Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s address Thursday, she pushed for continued housing development and childcare affordability, while proposing an expansion of nuclear power in the state.

Nashua students say protest against aggressive immigration enforcement is personal

A few hundred Nashua high school students staged a walkout Wednesday, despite warnings that they would face consequences because the school district had not approved the event.

Who is representing NH at the Winter Olympics? Meet the Granite Staters going for gold.

House committee overwhelmingly rejects bills to bring back capital punishment

Students ask governor and lawmakers to make NH more affordable so they can stay