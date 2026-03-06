NH News Recap: Stranded Granite Staters face challenges evacuating from Middle East

The U.S. Senate voted down a war powers resolution this week that would have blocked the US military from continuing attacks on Iran without Congressional approval.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen voted in favor of the resolution, telling NHPR, “There was real concern about having the sole authority to go to war vested in the president of the United States.”

Shaheen said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a dictator who was responsible for American and Iranian deaths, but she’s concerned about how the war has escalated and the loss of lives, including six American service members.

On this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we hear more about her position on the war.

Guests:

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen

Todd Bookman, NHPR



Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Shaheen fears escalating war in Iran, cites safety concerns for Americans

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen questions the Trump administration’s strategy in Iran: “There’s not a real endgame for what we’re trying to accomplish.”

NH National Guard activated in connection with Iran war

Gov. Kelly Ayotte shared Thursday that airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing had been deployed in late February.

Proposed investigation into NH's chief justice divides House Republicans

In recent months, there’s been a series of headlines involving the justices on the New Hampshire Supreme Court: Not for their decisions on the bench, but instead for their actions off of it.

Republicans vote to end use of school IDs for NH elections

College and high school students would no longer be able to use photo identification cards issued by their schools to obtain a ballot, under a proposal that cleared the New Hampshire Senate on Thursday on a 16-8 vote.

More New Hampshire headlines:

It's town meeting time in NH. Here's what's at stake, how it works and how to vote

Ayotte says she was unaware of legal sanctions against the husband of her child advocate pick in guardianship case

NH Libertarian Party says ‘perfectly permissible to kill’ former Executive Councilor for income tax plan