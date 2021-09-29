WATCH Live: Governor Sununu Coronavirus News Conference

Governor Sununu and N.H. health officials will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at 3 p.m. today. The update comes hours after Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council postponed a meeting after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted it.

You can watch the news conference via the NHPBS video stream below: