NH News

WATCH Live: Governor Sununu Coronavirus News Conference

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Gov. Chris Sununu, March 2020 COVID conference
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu during a previous coronavirus news conference.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will give an update on coronavirus in the state at 3 p.m.

Governor Sununu and N.H. health officials will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 during a news conference at 3 p.m. today. The update comes hours after Sununu and the New Hampshire Executive Council postponed a meeting after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted it.

NH NewsCoronavirus CoverageCoronavirus Coverage - NH PoliticsChris Sununu
