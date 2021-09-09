© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

We Want To Hear From You: Share Your Questions And Concerns About Housing In N.H.

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published September 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT
The state's rental vacancy rate is just under 1%, according to a recent report from New Hampshire Housing, and in some parts of the state it’s even tighter. That's fueling a competitive and expensive rental market at a time when many tenants are also dealing with the threat of eviction after the expiration of federal housing protections.

New Hampshire’s housing crisis is hitting renters particularly hard. At NHPR, we want to give tenants the tools they need to navigate their housing challenges and better focus our coverage of systems affecting housing access, affordability and safety.

If you’re a tenant, someone who works with tenants or someone with another perspective on related housing issues, share your thoughts in NHPR’s housing survey.

Your responses will help us identify what questions people have about housing in New Hampshire, what resources would be most useful for us to publish and what approaches would be best for ensuring that information reaches the people who need it.

