Pandemic relief funds aiding thousands of housing units in NH, state officials say

Two years since the state launched its Invest NH Housing fund, officials say it has helped to fund thousands of new housing units.

The program used $100 million in COVID relief money to help private companies and municipalities build more housing and demolish dilapidated buildings.

According to new figures from the state, the demolition grants impacted more than 2,300 units. Grants to encourage towns to approve new affordable housing have helped to spur more than 1,900 units, and another grant program meant to encourage affordable housing also helped to fund more than 1,600 units.

Many of the new housing developments helped by the program were already in the works. The funding was geared toward closing the gaps needed to complete the projects, as developers faced hurdles brought on by inflation and supply-chain issues.

Moving forward, the state has also set aside $15 million dollars from the general fund to launch a Housing Champions program to continue the work of Invest NH.