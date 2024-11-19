© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

Pandemic relief funds aiding thousands of housing units in NH, state officials say

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published November 19, 2024 at 8:05 PM EST
Home construction in NH
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A home under construction in New Hampshire in 2022.

Two years since the state launched its Invest NH Housing fund, officials say it has helped to fund thousands of new housing units.

The program used $100 million in COVID relief money to help private companies and municipalities build more housing and demolish dilapidated buildings.

According to new figures from the state, the demolition grants impacted more than 2,300 units. Grants to encourage towns to approve new affordable housing have helped to spur more than 1,900 units, and another grant program meant to encourage affordable housing also helped to fund more than 1,600 units.

Many of the new housing developments helped by the program were already in the works. The funding was geared toward closing the gaps needed to complete the projects, as developers faced hurdles brought on by inflation and supply-chain issues.

Moving forward, the state has also set aside $15 million dollars from the general fund to launch a Housing Champions program to continue the work of Invest NH.
Tags
NH News housing marketHousing
Olivia Richardson
Olivia joins us from WLVR/Lehigh Valley Public Media, where she covered the Easton area in eastern Pennsylvania. She has also reported for WUWM in Milwaukee and WBEZ in Chicago.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.