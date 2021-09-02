10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Live Music, Iconic State Fairs, Aerospace

There's a ton of great things to do in New Hampshire this Labor Day weekend, so let's get them done.

As always, NHPR's community calendar has a long list of events, activities and shows, too.

Dan Tuohy At the 2017 Hopkinton Fair, cousins Jacob Fisher and Emily Fisher, from No Acre Farm in Warner, get 1-year-old "Sunkiss" ready for show.

Hopkinton State Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 2, and goes to Sept. 6. More info.

Lancaster Fair is on Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, as well. More info.

Fitz & the Tantrums at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m. More info.

Becoming Grey at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 3. More info.

Art in the Park at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. More info.

31st Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair At The Bay in Alton Bay on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. More info.

20th Anniversary Cruising Downtown in downtown Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 am. to 4 p.m. More info.

AerospaceFest at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

Brew Fest 2021 at Colburn Park in Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 4. More info.