10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Live Music, Iconic State Fairs, Aerospace
The Hopkinton Fair and Lancaster Fair are here!
There's a ton of great things to do in New Hampshire this Labor Day weekend, so let's get them done.
As always, NHPR's community calendar has a long list of events, activities and shows, too.
- Hopkinton State Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 2, and goes to Sept. 6. More info.
- Lancaster Fair is on Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, as well. More info.
- Fitz & the Tantrums at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m. More info.
- Becoming Grey at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 3. More info.
- Art in the Park at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. More info.
- 31st Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair At The Bay in Alton Bay on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. More info.
- 20th Anniversary Cruising Downtown in downtown Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 am. to 4 p.m. More info.
- AerospaceFest at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.
- Brew Fest 2021 at Colburn Park in Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 4. More info.
- Pope Memorial Library Annual Book Sale in North Conway Sept 4 and Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.