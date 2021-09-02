© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Live Music, Iconic State Fairs, Aerospace

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
Fits & the Tantrums
CasinoBallroom.com
/
Fits & the Tantrums play at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Sept. 3, 2021.

The Hopkinton Fair and Lancaster Fair are here!

There's a ton of great things to do in New Hampshire this Labor Day weekend, so let's get them done.

As always, NHPR's community calendar has a long list of events, activities and shows, too.

Hopkinton Fair in 2017
Dan Tuohy
At the 2017 Hopkinton Fair, cousins Jacob Fisher and Emily Fisher, from No Acre Farm in Warner, get 1-year-old "Sunkiss" ready for show.

  • Hopkinton State Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 2, and goes to Sept. 6. More info.
  • Lancaster Fair is on Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, as well. More info.
  • Fitz & the Tantrums at the Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach on Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m. More info.
  • Becoming Grey at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 3. More info.
  • Art in the Park at Ashuelot River Park in Keene, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. More info.
  • 31st Annual Labor Day Weekend Craft Fair At The Bay in Alton Bay on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. More info.
  • 20th Anniversary Cruising Downtown in downtown Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 am. to 4 p.m. More info.
  • AerospaceFest at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.
  • Brew Fest 2021 at Colburn Park in Lebanon, Saturday, Sept. 4. More info.
  • Pope Memorial Library Annual Book Sale in North Conway Sept 4 and Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
