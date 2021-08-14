© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

New Hampshire Adopts New Solid Waste Reduction Goal

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Statehouse_LOB_tuohy.jpg
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR.org
N.H. State House

New Hampshire has a new goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 25% by 2030.

Stay in the know: Subscribe to NHPR's Rundown newsletter.

The goal is included in a bill signed into law last week.

Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat who cosponsored the bill, said it reframes and updates the state's waste reduction goals.

It requires more innovation to reduce how much trash is generated and to increase the diversion of trash from landfills through reuse, recycling and composting.

The law requires the Department of Environmental Services to update the state's solid waste plan and make it available to the public.

Tags

NH Newssolid wasteEnvironment
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press