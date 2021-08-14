New Hampshire Adopts New Solid Waste Reduction Goal

New Hampshire has a new goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 25% by 2030.

The goal is included in a bill signed into law last week.

Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat who cosponsored the bill, said it reframes and updates the state's waste reduction goals.

It requires more innovation to reduce how much trash is generated and to increase the diversion of trash from landfills through reuse, recycling and composting.

The law requires the Department of Environmental Services to update the state's solid waste plan and make it available to the public.

