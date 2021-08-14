© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!
NH News

Former N.H. State Senator Appealing Domestic Violence Conviction

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
Jeff Woodburn, former N.H. state senator
Allegra Boverman for NHPR
/
Former N.H. State Senator Jeff Woodburn

A former New Hampshire state senator has filed a notice of appeal with the state supreme court on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, was convicted in May and sentenced in July to 60 days in jail. He had pleaded not guilty.

Woodburn was accused of slapping, punching, and biting a woman.

His lawyer argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him.

In his notice, Woodburn asks whether the judge was wrong or violated his constitutional rights when the court failed to give the jury a self-defense instruction, among other questions.

Tags

NH NewsJeff WoodburnNorth Country
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press