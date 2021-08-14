Former N.H. State Senator Appealing Domestic Violence Conviction

A former New Hampshire state senator has filed a notice of appeal with the state supreme court on his convictions of domestic violence, criminal mischief and simple assault charges.

Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, was convicted in May and sentenced in July to 60 days in jail. He had pleaded not guilty.

Woodburn was accused of slapping, punching, and biting a woman.

His lawyer argued that the woman conspired with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents Woodburn allegedly committed in a plot to scare him.

In his notice, Woodburn asks whether the judge was wrong or violated his constitutional rights when the court failed to give the jury a self-defense instruction, among other questions.

