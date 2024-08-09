Some North Country towns prepare for rain, possible flooding this weekend

Communities across the state are preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Debby to blow through the region. The National Weather Service says Northern New Hampshire is at risk of flash flooding through Saturday morning. Some areas could see up to 3 inches of rain.

Shane Beattie, Lancaster’s emergency management director, says the town has done more preparation for Debby than for past storms after sustaining major flooding from July thunderstorms. When they learned about Debby, officials put repairs from July on pause to get ready, cleaning up culverts and reinforcing roadways.

“Since July 10th, we experienced something that we've never really experienced in this area, and we need to learn from it,” Beattie said.

The state has activated its emergency operations center to support towns that may need resources or assistance in case of flooding.

Vanessa Palange, with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, recommends residents keep an eye on public safety alerts. If a flood watch does turn into a flood warning in their area, they should get to higher ground immediately, she said.

Officials also urge drivers to heed road closures and to stay away from flooded waters.

“It only takes about a foot of water to carry away a small vehicle within floodwaters,” Palange said.

For those looking to get outside this weekend, officials also recommend keeping campsites on higher ground or considering postponing plans until the rain is over.

Heavy rain, officials say, can cause soil and debris to destroy campsites and bury campers.

Beattie, from Lancaster, says it’s a good idea for residents to have a bag with extra water and supplies ready in case a big storm comes.

Earlier this week, Gov. Chris Sununu asked the federal government for a formal disaster declaration for flooding following storm Beryl in July. If approved, it would be the third federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire this year.

A new report from the non-profit Rebuild by Design shows that New Hampshire has received 18 disaster declarations between 2011 and 2023, putting it on par with Louisiana and New York, and ahead of Florida.

Recent disaster declarations in New Hampshire have largely been related to flooding, as climate change drives more intense rainfall in the Northeast.