A NH ice cream shop’s prestigious nomination comes as they’re trying to help local kids

A North Country sweets shop has been nominated for another prestigious award.

Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem made the top five list for the “Outstanding Bakery” category for the second year in a row as part of the James Beard Awards, which honors some of the best culinary talent in America.

The ice cream shop is the only New Hampshire restaurant to make the list of finalists this year.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Owner of Super Secret Ice Cream Kristina Zontini (left) and long time friend Jennifer Monsin (right) are excited for the new spring flavors to debut in May. They've partnered with local farmers to source rhubarb and other delicate flavors.

Owner Kristina Zontini was fielding plenty of congratulations from people stopping into the shop last week as she served up Meyer Lemon & Pistachio ice cream.

“We’re just so shocked we said that last year,” Zontini said. “I think we have a lot of impostor syndrome of course but now it’s two years in a row we probably can't say that anymore so we’re starting to build our confidence up a little bit.”

Jennifer Monsin has been working with Zonitini since the ice cream shop opened and was in awe of the shop’s growth.

“I met [Zontini] at the farmer’s market years ago and she has just created this amazing business in the middle of nowhere,” Monsin said. “She’s created so many jobs, living wages we’re just so excited to be nominated again!”

The recognition comes at a time where Zontini said they're trying to stay focused on the health of the local community.

She's working to set up a fund for the local elementary school, after hearing that teachers were paying for some students' lunch and groceries.

“There’s definitely a need we’re still trying to be a sustainable business ourselves but we’re hoping that can be our contribution to how we give back,” she said.

In the meantime, Zontini and Monsin are gearing up for spring flavors once they hear from local farmers when spring ingredients like rhubarb are ready to pop out of the ground and into their seasonal ice cream flavors.