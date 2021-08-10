© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Benny Lantigua Works And Lives For Music, What He Calls, "The Language Of God"

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published August 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Benny Lantigua -1
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
Benny Lantigua expanded on his love of music by starting a club in Nashua.

Benny Lantigua has a deep connection to music and his work. At 12, he started selling auto parts with his uncle. When he got his first paycheck, he had a sense that he’d start something special. Lantigua owns Opus Lounge in Nashua, and has plans to start another business.

This is a story of how a boy from the Dominican Republic transformed his hobby of listening to music into a career. It's the first in our new series, Visibles.

Every week, we'll share a story focused on a moment in time that’s defined the life of a Granite Stater in the Latino community.
Benny Lantigua Works And Lives For Music, What He Calls, "The Language Of God"

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
