Visibles: Benny Lantigua Works And Lives For Music, What He Calls, "The Language Of God"

Benny Lantigua has a deep connection to music and his work. At 12, he started selling auto parts with his uncle. When he got his first paycheck, he had a sense that he’d start something special. Lantigua owns Opus Lounge in Nashua, and has plans to start another business.

This is a story of how a boy from the Dominican Republic transformed his hobby of listening to music into a career. It's the first in our new series, Visibles.

Every week, we'll share a story focused on a moment in time that’s defined the life of a Granite Stater in the Latino community.

Benny Lantigua Works And Lives For Music, What He Calls, "The Language Of God"

