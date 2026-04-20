Everything you need to know about the 2026 Boston Marathon

Updated April 17, 2026 at 7:42 PM EDT

“Be faster than the T.”

“Hill? More like speed bump.”

Yes, it’s time to mark up your posters with creative encouragements and break out the cowbells to cheer on athletes in the 130th Boston Marathon.

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As the oldest annual marathon, Boston has enough history that there’s something special to commemorate every year.

This marathon marks 60 years since Bobbi Gibb made race history. She famously snuck onto the course to become the first woman to (unofficially) complete the Boston Marathon. The 26.2 Foundation commissioned Gibb, a painter and sculptor, to create a bronze statue of herself and unveiled it earlier this year.

The marathon community is also remembering Bob Hall, a pioneer of wheelchair racing, who died this month.

On Marathon Monday, 30,000 athletes from 137 countries and every state in the U.S. will flock to Hopkinton to kick off the race. Here’s what you need to know:

How to find an athlete

The Boston Athletic Association added two more waves of runners to better space out the heats. Here are the start times in Hopkinton:

9:06 a.m.: Men’s Wheelchair

9:09 a.m: Women’s Wheelchair

9:30 a.m.: Handcycles and Duos

9:37 a.m.: Professional Men

9:47 a.m.: Professional Women

9:50 a.m.: Para Athletics Division

10 a.m.: Wave 1

10:15 a.m.: Wave 2

10:28 a.m.: Wave 3

10:41 a.m.: Wave 4

11:01 a.m.: Wave 5

11:21 a.m.: Wave 6

Look up your loved one or favorite racer by name, bib number or other info here. If you want to track their progress during the race, you’ll have to download the B.A.A. Racing app.

Notable names

This year’s grand marshal is 1976 champion Jack Fultz. He finished first during the infamous race day dubbed “Run for the Hoses” when Boston temperatures neared 100 degrees.

The racers leading the pack:

Last year’s winners, Sharon Lokedi and John Korir, both of Kenya, are back to defend their titles.

Lokedi broke the course record last year with a run of 2:17:22. Irine Chepet Cheptai, of Kenya, and Workenesh Edesa, of Ethiopia, both have personal bests under 2:18 and will be top contenders this year.

Korir’s personal best was 2:02:24 in Valencia last year. He’s facing Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, who ran the Tokyo Marathon in 2:02:16. Alphonce Felix Simbu, of Tanzania, finished second in Boston last year after an intense three-way sprint to the finish, and is taking another shot at the route.

The top two American women from last year’s race are back: Jess McClain and Annie Frisbie. They finished in 2:22:43 and 2:23:21, respectively, in 2025. Emily Sisson, who set the North American record in 2022 with a time of 2:18:29 in Chicago, is also a top contender.

In the men’s field, Moroccan-American Zouhair Talbi is one to watch. He became the U.S.’s third-fastest marathoner in Houston earlier this year with a time of 2:05:45. He finished fifth in the Boston Marathon in 2023.

Conner Mantz, the fastest American marathoner and first American man to finish last year’s race in Boston, is not returning this year. But second and third place American finishers — Clayton Young and Ryan Ford — will be on the route.

The women’s wheelchair division is leading with past Boston winners including Switzerland’s Manuela Schär, the U.S.’s Tatyana McFadden and Great Britain’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper. Last year’s victor, the U.S.’s Susannah Scaroni, is not racing.

In the men’s wheelchair division, eight-time winner Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, is back at it. American Daniel Romanchuk, who won in 2022 and 2019, will also be on the field.

/ Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the 129th Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Spectators might spot Des Linden, who triumphed in the cold, windy and wet 2018 race to become the first American to win in over three decades. She announced before last year’s race (her 12th in Boston) that it would be her last professional marathon. She’ll be running in Wave 1 this year.

The 1968 Boston Marathon champion Amby Burfoot will be running, as he often does, even as he nears 80 years old.

And other participating athletes best known for their accomplishments in other fields include former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, former Boston Celtics player Chris Herren and former Team USA soccer player Kristine Lilly.

Seeing stars

Suni Williams, a NASA astronaut from Needham, is running the marathon again — in person, this time. In 2007, she became the first person to run a marathon in space, completing the distance in 4 hours and 24 minutes.

Keep an eye out for The Dropkick Murphys’ Jeff DaRosa; Chelsea Clinton, the author and advocate, and daughter of the former president; and Laura Green, a running influencer and comedian.

Where to watch

Pretty much any spot along the marathon route is going to be a good spectator spot; it just depends on the vibe you’re hoping for. Here’s a quick look at some of the route’s landmarks and statues honoring legendary athletes.

For the big Boston Marathon experience, the obvious spots are the starting line and finish line. They will be crowded and full of excitement.

The starting line in Hopkinton is where you want to be if you’re out and about early. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard kick off the day leaving Hopkinton at 6 a.m.; the athletes will be taking off from 9 to 11 a.m.

On Boylston Street in Boston, expect the wheelchair racers to start crossing the finish line a little after 10 a.m.

In between those iconic spots, traditions have taken hold in every twist and turn of the race. The first half of the race through the suburbs is calmer; on a nice day, you’ll spot groups setting up picnics and lawn chairs near the route.

At Mile 13, the so-called Wellesley Scream Tunnel is where students from the women’s college traditionally gather to cheer — and kiss — the runners as they pass by.

Between Miles 20 and 21 is “Heartbreak Hill,” where exhausted athletes are mustering up the strength to push up this steep half-mile, the last of four hills in Newton.

Then the race winds through Brookline’s Washington Square and Coolidge Corner, onto Boston’s Kenmore Square. Then it’s right on Hereford and left on Boylston to the finish line.

/ (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

If the weather’s nice, it’s a great day to meander down the route’s sidelines. Just follow the daffodils.

To watch the race from home, tune into WCVB, Channel 5, which begins coverage at 4 a.m. ESPN 2 will also carry the race starting at 9 a.m. And, as always, WBUR will cover major race day stories on our website, newsletters and social media accounts.

The weather outlook

Fifty years ago, the Boston Marathon was dubbed a “run for the hoses.” Temperatures neared 100 degrees and spectators sprayed water to help cool down the runners.

This year’s weather will be quite the opposite. The forecast shows a chilly, windy day — good for distance runners building heat over 26.2 miles, though spectators along the route will need to bundle up.

When the race kicks off in Hopkinton around 9 a.m., temperatures will be in the upper-30s. By the afternoon, downtown Boston may reach the mid-40s.

Read meteorologist Danielle Noyes’ full marathon forecast here.

See something, say something

Security has been tightened since the 2013 bombings. And while the FBI said there are no credible threats to the marathon gathering this year, the agency is “operating in a heightened threat environment.”

“Large public gatherings are an attractive target for individuals and groups seeking to do harm,” said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks said during a press conference on Friday morning.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement have been working together to keep people safe along the 26-mile corridor that includes eight cities and towns.

Docks said people need to stay vigilant.

“Trust me when I tell you that small actions can make a big difference. History has shown us that reaching out to law enforcement about someone or something that doesn’t seem quite right can save lives,” he said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said he will deploy uniformed and plain clothes officers on the route and in the crowds.

He also reiterated that spectators need to stay off the marathon course.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but remind you that only properly credentialed runners and staff are allowed on the race route,” he said.

Expect security checkpoints, especially downtown, where bags will be searched.

What (not) to bring

Pack light and leave the drones at home.

The BAA’s list of items not to bring as a spectator include: backpacks, suitcases, coolers, bulky packages, large blankets and glass containers.

Perhaps more obvious, the list also includes a prohibition on fireworks, items like sports equipment, weapons and costumes that cover your face or expand beyond your body (like inflatable Halloween costumes).

Getting there

Before we get to specific closures and suggestions for getting around them, there’s one important question to think about: What side of the Marathon route are you on? It’ll be easier to configure your travel to stay on your side of the route.

Many streets, especially around downtown Boston, will be closed to cars and parking. See the city’s advisory for details. Officials recommend leaving the car at home and making your way to the route by walking, biking or taking public transit.

The MBTA will run a mostly weekday schedule, with some modifications to accommodate the marathon. The exception is bus routes, which will run a Saturday schedule.

Copley Station will be closed for the day; South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary’s Street stations will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No bikes will be allowed on the T Monday.

If you’re traveling around the western part of the route, keep in mind that the Worcester Line of the commuter rail has a special marathon schedule.

See the MBTA’s full guide here.

/ Sheila Baker and Dean Pacilli of Cambridge with a sign inspired by the MBTA in 2022. (Sharon Brody/WBUR file)

Here’s a quick look of the field this year, according to the BAA:

18,277 men, 14,101 women and 116 nonbinary athletes

137 countries represented

All 50 U.S. states represented

4,698 Massachusetts residents entered

10,000+ volunteers, including 1,800 medical volunteers

193 participating nonprofit organizations, with a goal to raise more than $50.4 million collectively

$1,484,500 in prize money available across the Open, Wheelchair and Para Athletics divisions

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Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misstated the year Amby Burfoot won the Boston Marathon. He won the race in 1968.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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