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Loud boom heard in Boston likely exploding meteor above ocean

WBUR | By Roberto Scalese
Published May 30, 2026 at 8:29 PM EDT
A screenshot of the flash recorded by satellite imagery Saturday afternoon. Signs indicate it likely was a meteor east of Boston. (Courtesy CIRA and NOAA)
Courtesy CIRA and NOAA
A screenshot of the flash recorded by satellite imagery Saturday afternoon. Signs indicate it likely was a meteor east of Boston. (Courtesy CIRA and NOAA)

The unsettling boom, rumble and shaking heard and felt across Greater Boston Saturday afternoon may have come from a meteor.

First reports of the sound came at 2:11 p.m. Saturday, according to 1 Degree Outside meteorologist Danielle Noyes. The U.S. Geological Survey did not detect an earthquake at the time, according to Noyes.

There was, however, a flash detected on weather radar in a place where there was no thunder activity. That’s consistent with what’s called a bolide — a meteor that explodes in the atmosphere — said Noyes.

Confirming the exploding space rock isn’t easy, however. An official at the National Weather Service said it was up to NASA to confirm whether the sound came from a meteor. While the radar signature hints at a meteor, it may require finding pieces of the debris for final confirmation, said Noyes.

Residents from communities in northern New England to southern Rhode Island reported experiencing the sudden ruckus on Saturday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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