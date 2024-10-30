© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR to explore top of mind issues with voters during live broadcast in Manchester

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published October 30, 2024 at 11:42 AM EDT
As a place where many come to discuss local news, politics, and life, Manchester's Airport Diner provides the perfect backdrop for NHPR’s live broadcasts.

As we gear up for the General Election just days away, join NHPR’s Rick Ganley and Julia Furukawa on Friday, Nov. 1 for a special live broadcast of Morning Edition and All Things Considered at the Airport Diner in Manchester.

Morning Edition on NHPR airs weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m., while All Things Considered can be heard from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

These live broadcasts aim to connect our statewide audiences with Manchester voters, diving deep into top of mind issues, such as housing and the rising cost of living.

The morning will also feature a live taping of the New Hampshire News Recap at 7:45 a.m. and again at 9:45 a.m. This segment will bring together NHPR reporters and community members to discuss the latest political developments as we approach election day.

These community conversations are part of NHPR’s ongoing commitment to inform and engage voters ahead of this important election. In addition to the live broadcasts, NHPR is dedicated to providing daily updates from the campaign trail, valuable voter resources, and will host live election night coverage from NHPR’s studios on Nov. 5, starting at 8 p.m.

Quick links: Find your polling place | Look up a sample ballot | Check your voter registration status | Track your absentee ballot | Voter information in Spanish, French and Mandarin | Voter registration rules | Voter ID rules | NH Elections Results | Conversations with the Candidates

About the Airport Diner

The Airport Diner has been a fixture in Manchester for decades. Known for its classic American diner fare and a welcoming atmosphere, the Airport Diner has also been a hub for community conversation and connection. As a place where many come to discuss local news, politics, and life, it provides the perfect backdrop for NHPR’s live broadcast. The diner’s rich history reflects the spirit of Manchester, making it an ideal venue for engaging with voters about the pressing issues they care about.

For more information stay tuned to NHPR and find all of NHPR’s Election 2024 coverage here. 

