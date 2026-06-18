Civics 101: America 250 summer series begins June 29

As the United States approaches a monumental anniversary, the questions of how we got here—and who we are as a people—feel more urgent than ever.

Join Civics 101’s Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice for a special, week-long broadcast series featuring fan-favorite episodes of this award winning program along with fresh conversations shaping our American identity.

Tune in the week of June 29 through July 3 at 2:00 p.m. with an encore airing at 8:00 p.m. Friday’s episode will air at 2:00 p.m. only.

Monday, June 29:

How Should We Teach Civics?

Civics and social studies education are under the microscope like never before. As communities clash over what history belongs in the classroom, we explore a foundational question: How do we actually teach the next generation about our democracy?

Tuesday, June 30:

The True Story of Reconstruction

For generations, the history of Reconstruction was warped by "Lost Cause" narratives. We dismantle those myths and dive into what—and who—the traditional history books left out of this crucial post-Civil War era.

Wednesday, July 1:

Our Flag Obsession; A Declaration Shared

What does it really mean to look at something and see "America"? We explore the unique facets of our national identity—from our distinct cultural obsession with the flag to the shared legacy of our founding documents.

Thursday, July 2:

Ken Burns: What Can We Learn from the American Revolution?

The origin story of the United States is a complex web of world-changing ideas, deeply contradictory historical figures, and national myths that might be doing us more harm than good. Acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein join us to explain why the revolution is anything but simple.

Friday, July 3:

The Declaration Does Not Apply

When the founders penned the words "all men are created equal," they explicitly left three massive groups out of the promise: Black Americans, Indigenous peoples, and women. We close our series by exploring how these communities responded, fought back, and laid claim to their own freedom.