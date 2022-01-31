NHPR Presents: Long Story Short

Long Story Short: A storytelling series born in Portsmouth

NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and are based on fun themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.

The next live event at 3S Artspace is on March 9, with the theme “Out There” —where stories journey to a far-off place, a strange encounter with an eccentric person, and maybe even an adventure with new people.

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Out There Friday, March 25 at 9 p.m., and again Saturday, March 26 at 4 pm on NHPR. Featured speakers include: Mary Jo Brown, Debbie Kane, Caitlin Little, Charleen Thorburn, and Betty Tamposi.

Nate Hastings / Beth LaMontagne hosting Long Story Short at 3S Artspace. Quarterly performances are coming to NHPR's program line-up.

Long Story Short was founded in 2015 as a live storytelling series aimed at featuring both professional and non-professional storytellers and performers from across New England. Hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, the live shows are held quarterly at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

______________________________________________________________

Long Story Short - 2022 season show themes:



March 9 - Out There

June 8 - Truth or Consequences

September 14 - NSFW (Not Safe For Work)

December 14 - Growing Pains

Tickets: www.3sarts.org

More info: https://longstoryshortpod.com/

Become a storyteller at a Long Story Short event: fill out this form

Facebook: @LSSat3S / Instagram: @longstoryshort3s