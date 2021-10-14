Expanded Weather Information on NHPR, For All Seasons

Beginning Monday Oct. 18, NHPR listeners will benefit from more in-depth weather information on the airwaves.

NHPR will be working with Nashua-based Hometown Forecast Services, Inc. (HFS) to be its source for on-air weather forecasting information. The service is locally-rooted, but has national reach, providing weather forecasting to more than 50 radio stations across the United States and throughout the Caribbean.

Listeners will hear weather updates throughout the day on NHPR, beginning in Morning Edition and continuing into the afternoon and evening with All Things Considered. HFS meteorologists will provide updated weather forecasts several times each day, bringing more consistency and accuracy to NHPR’s weather reporting.

During severe weather events such as snowstorms, hurricanes or torrential rains, HFS meteorologists will also be available for live conversations with NHPR hosts and reporters to provide context and real-time information.

“NHPR consistently hears from listeners about the importance of weather in planning their daily routines and navigating life in New Hampshire and New England,” said Michael Brindley, programming director at NHPR. .”Partnering with a trusted local company to provide this service is another way we are responding to listener and community needs.”