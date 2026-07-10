NHPR Books: Your summer literary line-up

Whether you're looking for your next great read or simply enjoy hearing writers talk their work, NHPR Books offers a front row seat to conversations with some of today's most compelling authors.

Airing every Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books brings together literary interviews from across NHPR's signature book programs, celebrating the power of storytelling and thoughtful conversation. Listen on your radio, livestream or through the NHPR app.

Throughout the summer, you'll hear conversations with authors including Jenny Lawson, Matt Haig, Jenna Bush Hager, Barbara McQuade, Jill Lepore, Maggie O'Farrell, Colson Whitehead, Ariel Lawhon, and more.

The program features interviews from:

Writers on a New England Stage

Part lecture, part intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings acclaimed authors to New Hampshire to discuss their latest books, creative process, and the stories behind their work.

Authors on Main

A partnership between Gibson's Bookstore, NHPR, and the Capitol Center for the Arts, Authors on Main brings celebrated writers to Concord for engaging conversations with NHPR hosts.

Check This Out

Produced by NHPR and PEN/Faulkner, Check This Out features host Rachel Barenbaum in thoughtful conversations with emerging and diverse authors, exploring the books shaping today's literary landscape.

Here's what's coming up on NHPR Books this summer:

July

July 11th - Authors on Main with Jenny Lawson

July 18th - Writers on a New England Stage with Yann Martel

July 25th - Writers on a New England Stage with Elizabeth Strout

August

August 1st - Writers on a New England Stage with Matt Haig

August 8th - Writers on a New England Stage with Jenna Bush Hager & Shannon Garvey

August 15th - Writers on a New England Stage with Barbara McQuade

August 22nd - Writers on a New England Stage with Jill Lepore

August 29th - Writers on a New England Stage with Maggie O’Farrell

September

September 5th - Writers on a New England Stage with Daniel Mason

September 12th - Authors on Main with Colson Whitehead

September 19th - Authors on Main with Ernest Thompson

September 26 - Writers on a New England Stage with Ariel Lawhon

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