Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.Please take a few minutes to complete NHPR's programming survey. Your feedback helps shape our programming and content decisions.

Notes from America, Our Body Politic: Part of NHPR's new broadcast lineup

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published September 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
0922_NewProgs.png

NHPR is adding two new programs to its broadcast lineup, and also making some changes to its weekend schedule in an effort to respond to audience feedback. You'll have a chance to hear these exciting new programs and the other adjustments beginning Friday, September 23.

Notes from America with Kai Wright

A brand new program from our colleagues at WNYC, Notes from America with Kai Wright will air live Sundays at 6 pm. The program's mission is to help listeners make sense of the news, and amidst some hard times, find some joy.

Each week, host Kai Wright will invite listeners to gather for live, intimate conversations and deeply reported stories exploring questions such as...Can the United States be a democracy where people of different races, origins, and identities share power and opportunity? Is it even possible, and what would it take to succeed?

The show will invite the community to participate, not merely listen. Notes from America will take calls, engage in digital communities, and seek ways to build a community among our listeners and around our show.

Our Body Politic

Also coming to NHPR's lineup is Our Body Politic, airing Fridays at 9 pm. Hosted by Farai Chideya, Our Body Politic unapologetically reports on how women of color impact today's major political events. Weekly episodes feature in-depth conversations about the economy, health, politics, education, the environment, and the prescient issues - because all issues are women's issues.

Other changes coming to NHPR's weekend schedule include:

Latino USA moves from Saturdays at 7 am to Sundays at 2 pm
Hidden Brain moves from Sundays at 2 pm to Saturdays at noon
TED Radio Hour moves from Sundays at 1 pm to Saturdays at 7 am
This American Life moves from Saturdays at noon to Saturdays at 11 am
Sound Opinions moves from Sundays at 6 pm to Saturdays at 8 pm
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio moves from Saturdays at 8 pm to Sundays at 1 pm
New Yorker Radio Hour will now get another airing Saturdays at 10 pm, in addition to its current spot Sundays at 11 am.

It's Been a Minute and To the Best of Our Knowledge will no longer be part of NHPR's broadcast schedule. Listeners will can still find episodes of these shows on their respective websites, on the NPR One app or through your favorite podcast player.

In developing this changes, we used audience feedback from our programming survey conducted earlier this year, along with NHPR's goal of amplifying diverse and underrepresented voices. Our new Saturday morning lineup features some of our most popular programs, including TED Radio Hour and This American Life. And we'll now be live longer each Sunday evening, beginning at 6 with Notes from America, leading into The Folk Show with Kate McNally.

If you have any feedback to share about these changes, please feel free to reach out to me: mbrindley@nhpr.org.

Michael Brindley
Michael serves as NHPR's Program Director. Michael came to NHPR in 2012, working as the station's newscast producer/reporter. In 2015, he took on the role of Morning Edition producer. Michael worked for eight years at The Telegraph of Nashua, covering education and working as the metro editor.
See stories by Michael Brindley

