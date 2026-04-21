NH at 250: NHPR’s summer series explores the American experiment

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, NHPR is proud to announce NH at 250, a months-long reporting project that explores the complex tapestry of the American story through the lens of the Granite State.

Running from May - August 2026, this series examines how New Hampshire’s communities, history, and landscapes reflect the ideals and the evolving future of the American experiment. Listeners can tune in to NHPR’s Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered for NH at 250.

Listen on the stations of NHPR, through NHPR's mobile app, or listen live at NHPR.org.

These segments will explore where our past remains a living presence, host honest conversations with Granite Staters navigating the anxieties and divisions of this historic milestone, and amplify the voices of those whose history has been overlooked.

We are pleased to announce a week-long broadcast of our popular Civics 101 series , airing June 29 through July 3. These one-hour specials will air at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. (Monday through Thursday; with a 2:00 p.m. airing only on Friday). These programs break down the foundations of our democracy, from the nuances of the New Hampshire Constitution to the ever-evolving definition of "We the People." You can also explore our full library of civics resources at any time at civics101podcast.org .

Finally, we invite our listeners to join us in person for a special live event: Justice & Journalism: The Rise of the Civic Documenter. Taking place on Thur., June 18 at the BNH Stage in Concord, this event will highlight how community-led reporting is democratizing the way we access information and holding those in power accountable.

We hope you will join us throughout the summer as we listen to, learn from, and reflect on the New Hampshire experience in the context of our national history.