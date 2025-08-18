NHPR Wins National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Feature Reporting and News Documentary

Two NHPR reporting projects have been recognized with National Edward R. Murrow Awards , one of the most prestigious honors in broadcast and digital journalism.

Presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Murrow Awards celebrate outstanding work that reflects the highest standards of integrity and public service in journalism.

This year, NHPR was honored in two categories:

Feature Reporting

Getting back in tune: The story of Justin and his missing flute

Reporter: Todd Bookman

News Documentary

Emelia's Thing

Reporters: Lauren Chooljian , Jason Moon

Getting Back in Tune: The Story of Justin and His Missing Flute features a Dartmouth student who takes Sr. Reporter Todd Bookman on a convoluted journey to find his missing flute. “When Justin reached out to NHPR about needing help to find his flute, it seemed a bit off-key for us,” Bookman said. “What it turned into, though, is exactly the kind of human-focused stories we ought to be telling.”

Emilia’s Thing is a one-hour audio documentary by Document, NHPR’s longform narrative documentary unit. The story follows a Northumberland woman who was a Capitol police officer on Jan. 6, 2021, and chronicles her efforts to come to terms with the aftermath.

Todd Bookman/NHPR Dartmouth College lent Justin Selkow, a senior, a valuable flute to play at his upcoming recital. Then it vanished.

“Emelia’s Thing is such a special and timely story of survival and resilience in the wake of trauma,” said Sr. Editor Katie Colaneri. “We’re so honored the judges recognized the power of this piece, and so grateful to Emelia and her family and friends for being so open with us and our listeners about their experiences.”

NHPR has consistently earned recognition in the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in recent years. We also secured National Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2023 , for investigative reporting and news documentary projects.

To explore the full list of this year’s Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, visit RTDNA.org .

Now more than ever, these stories are possible because of support from people like you. NHPR supporters enable the team here at NHPR to keep investigating and sharing these stories with the Granite State and beyond.

