NHPR honored with 2 National Murrow Awards

NHPR has been honored with 2023 national Edward R. Murrow Awards in investigative reporting and news documentary. The Murrow Awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

"Our team works with ambition, integrity, and curiosity to produce high-quality journalism that reflects the communities that make up New Hampshire. We are honored to be recognized nationally by our colleagues," said Dan Barrick, NHPR’s News Director.

The award for Investigative Reporting recognized the work of Lauren Chooljian on a story headlined He built New Hampshire’s largest addiction treatment network. Now, he faces accusations of sexual misconduct. The story reported on allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against a prominent leader in New Hampshire’s addiction recovery community. This story has been further explored in The 13th Step podcast from NHPR’s Document team.

“I’m grateful for the team that made this reporting happen, the sources who trusted me with their stories, and NHPR for continuing to back this reporting, despite so many incredible obstacles. To me, this award is another reminder that newsrooms should do whatever they can to support local, investigative reporting,” said Chooljian.

The award for News Documentary recognized the podcast series Outside/In for After the Avalanche. Reported and produced by former staff member Jessica Hunt, the episode looked at what happens when a backwoods winter rescue goes wrong.

“When Frank Carus told me about his rescue of Nick Benedix, he was clearly still affected by it, and it grabbed hold of me as well,” explained Hunt. “My hope was to convey not only the heartbreak of the rescue, but also the entirety of the efforts given by the search and rescuers on Mt. Washington. I'm really grateful for the expertise and support of the Outside/In team.”

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values and principles of Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.