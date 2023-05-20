NHPR honored with five 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

NHPR journalists have been honored for their outstanding work in the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards with awards for excellence in writing, news documentary, investigative reporting, digital journalism, and news series. The Murrow Awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) to recognize outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics. All regional winners advance to the national competition. NHPR competes in the radio/small market category of the Murrow Awards.

“Our team works hard to bring crucial stories to light. We strive each day to connect with citizens across the state and produce journalism that reflects those communities’ diverse viewpoints,” said Dan Barrick, news director at NHPR. ”We are honored to have this work recognized by our colleagues.”

The Digital Award went to a selection of NHPR digital reporting, including Visibles, a series reported by Gaby Lozada from ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? Visibles tells stories in both Spanish and English focused on a moment in time that helped define the life of a Granite Stater in a Latino community.

The award for Excellence in Writing went to “ When rents at 5 Chapel Street went up, a group of N.H. tenants tried to fight back” by Todd Bookman , which told the story of tenants in Newmarket who joined in opposition to announced rent increases.

The award for News Documentary recognized the podcast series Outside/In for After the Avalanche, Reported and produced by Jessica Hunt , the episode looked at what happens when a backwoods winter rescue goes wrong.

The award for Investigative Reporting recognized the work of Lauren Chooljian on a story headlined He Built NH’s Largest Addiction Treatment Network. Now, He Faces Accusations of Sexual Misconduct . The story reported on allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse against a prominent leader in New Hampshire’s addiction recovery community.

And the award for News Series went to In Our Backyard , a series that chronicled the state of local democracy and the experiences of the people who make it work in New Hampshire.

“These awards show the full range of NHPR’s public service journalism, from reporting on New Hampshire’s Latino communities to innovative podcast storytelling to deep coverage of consequential events,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR president and chief executive officer. “Winning a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award is a significant achievement that honors excellence in reporting,and adherence to the principles of responsible journalism.”

“This is such great news for our newsroom, but it’s especially validating for all the brave sources who came forward despite the many obstacles they face,” said Chooljian. “I’m thankful that our small newsroom continues to invest in investigative reporting.”

“Stories about immigrant communities foster understanding,” said Lozada, NHPR’s Report for America cohort member. “Our newsroom also provides a platform to make content for them and not only about them. I am thankful our station goes beyond mere representation.”