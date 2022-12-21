NHPR Presents: Holidays By Request VI

NHPR is wrapping up 2022 on a high note with the latest edition of Holidays By Request. If you missed the live event on Dec. 16, you can catch it again at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Join hosts Rick Ganley and Emily Quirk for two live hours of under-appreciated holiday tunes requested by you! Plus, we'll have live in-studio performances and good cheer from NHPR staff and friends. We’re hosting a holiday party on your radio — Christmas Eve on NHPR.

Sara Plourde / NHPR The shoeless Peabody's Coal Train between sets.

Featuring performances by:

