Arts & Culture

NHPR Presents: Holidays By Request VI

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Emily Quirk
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST

NHPR is wrapping up 2022 on a high note with the latest edition of Holidays By Request. If you missed the live event on Dec. 16, you can catch it again at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Join hosts Rick Ganley and Emily Quirk for two live hours of under-appreciated holiday tunes requested by you! Plus, we'll have live in-studio performances and good cheer from NHPR staff and friends. We’re hosting a holiday party on your radio — Christmas Eve on NHPR.

Sara Plourde
/
NHPR
The shoeless Peabody's Coal Train between sets.

Featuring performances by:

Jessica Hunt
/
NHPR
NHPR's Rick Ganley (long hair) and Peabody's Coal Train (short hair) chat before a live set during Holidays By Request VI, December 16, 2022.

Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
Emily Quirk
Emily has worked for NPR member stations since 2007. Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she served as local host for All Things Considered as well as Director of Business and Foundation Support for KUSP, Santa Cruz, CA. While living in Santa Cruz, she also produced 2 weekly music programs Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Free Radio Santa Cruz) and Taste of Honey (KUSP).
