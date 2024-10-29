NHPR honored with 2 Granite Mike awards

On October 23, broadcasters from across New Hampshire gathered at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord for the annual New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters (NHAB) business meeting, board member elections, and the Granite Mikes Awards. NHAB Executive Director Tracy Caruso hosted the event, which also marked the organization’s 70th anniversary.

Todd Bookman/NHPR Dartmouth College lent Justin Selkow, a senior, a valuable flute to play at his upcoming recital. Then it vanished.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Tilton Assistant Town Moderator Chuck Mitchell and Tilton Town Moderator Helen Hanks talk with NHPR's Rick Ganley at the Tilt'n Diner.

NHPR earned two first-place awards at the ceremony. Senior Reporter Todd Bookman was recognized for his feature story, “Getting Back in Tune: The Story of Justin and His Missing Flute,” which chronicles Justin Selkow, a senior at Dartmouth College.

“Justin reached out to us about his missing instrument, and it didn’t originally seem like much of a story,” Bookman said. “But every missing flute, one could argue, is an urgent matter.” Together, Bookman and Justin left no stone unturned in the hopes of finding the solid silver flute. The end result—eight minutes of very non-newsy news—treated the audience to a music-rich escapade.

Senior Producer Mary McIntyre accepted the award in the Public Affairs/Talk category for NHPR’s “Live from the Tilton Diner: What We're Hearing from Voters Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Primary.”

Morning Edition producer Jackie Harris said of the win, “While it's very meaningful that our work has been recognized by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters, the real pleasure was in talking with Lakes Region voters and reporters for this segment about the issues their community is facing.”

To learn more about the NHAB and see the full list of winners, click here.