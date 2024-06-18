Lauren Chooljian honored with International Women’s Media Foundation’s Courage in Journalism Award

NHPR Senior Reporter/Producer Lauren Chooljian has been honored with a Courage in Journalism Award from the International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) for her work on The 13th Step. These awards have recognized remarkable women and nonbinary journalists who persist to report despite incredible odds for 35 years.

“I am so motivated to bring hidden stories to light. To give people who are often ignored or undervalued a chance to be heard. Because I don't want to live in a world where we don't listen to each other. Storytelling is the best (and only) way I know how to help connect people, and hopefully inspire them to respond.” Lauren Chooljian

According to the IWMF, “the Courage in Journalism Awards show people that women journalists are not going to step aside, cannot be silenced, and deserve to be recognized for their strength in the face of adversity. It honors the brave journalists who report on taboo topics, work in environments hostile to women, and share difficult truths.”

The 13th Step podcast uncovers a pattern of sexual misconduct in America's recovery communities, including multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the founder of New Hampshire's largest addiction treatment network. The series also documents the retaliation Lauren, her team, and some of her sources faced in this reporting, including a defamation lawsuit and multiple acts of vandalism.

“I'm overwhelmed by and deeply appreciate this recognition as it highlights just how hard it can be these days to be a journalist in the United States. And yet, when I think of courage, especially when it comes to this reporting, what comes to mind first are the many, many sources who took a big risk and told me their story,” said Chooljian.

“And that includes the many people whose names and voices you'll never hear. They don't have an editor, a lawyer, or a whole newsroom behind them, like I do. And yet, despite threats of legal action and violence, they believed that journalism would be the thing that could finally help shine a light on the pervasive problem of sexual misconduct in addiction treatment and recovery settings. Women like Elizabeth, Employee A, Andrea, and other sources in The 13th Step — they are the courageous ones. And it was an honor to share their stories with the world.”

The 13th Step is a production of the Document team at New Hampshire Public Radio, and received support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. NHPR supporters make it possible for the team to keep investigating and sharing these stories with you.