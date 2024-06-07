NHPR honored with two awards from the Public Media Journalists Association

New Hampshire Public Radio was recently honored with two PMJA awards, as announced by the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA) in conjunction with the organization’s annual conference held in Washington, DC.

Todd Bookman and the team behind Outside/In earned the awards for work produced in 2023.

Todd Bookman has been a reporter with NHPR since 2009. His story, From the Gulf of Maine to a tin can: A glimpse into high-end tuna production on NH's coast, won the first-place award in the Human Interest Feature category.

Outside/In, an NHPR podcast focused on the natural world , won the second-place award in the Documentary category for the episode The Last Great Trip. The episode, which focuses on the experimental use of psilocybin to treat cancer-related depression, was reported and produced by Felix Poon.

“We’re proud and grateful to see the work of our journalists recognized by PMJA,” said Dan Barrick. “It’s great to know that our reporting is having an impact and addressing the needs of our audiences – both in New Hampshire and nationally.”

“This year, we had over 1,450 entries from 144 different organizations in our awards contest,” said PMJA Executive Director Christine Paige Diers. “We’re proud to be able to recognize the great journalism across the country through this contest.”

The full list of PJMA award winners is available here.