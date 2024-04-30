© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to give back in celebration of all that #PublicMediaGives. Your contribution will be matched $1 for $1.
NHPR Events

Join NHPR's Jim Schachter for 'Navigating the Media Maze'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 30, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
Photo by Allegra Boverman
NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter will present on how to avoid fake news and stay safe online.
Register online here.
Register online here.

How do you know what you see or read online is true? With artificial intelligence creating genuinely “fake news,” social media algorithms promoting the brashest voices, and so many Americans residing in information bubbles that reinforce their biases, it’s more urgent than ever to know how to distinguish fact from fiction when we consume news.

Join AARP New Hampshire on May 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., when veteran journalist Jim Schachter offers a framework for thinking about media and practical advice on becoming a discerning new consumer in this 60-minute interactive webinar.

This event is free, but requires registration. You can register here.
Tags
Inside NHPR AARP
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.