Join NHPR's Jim Schachter for 'Navigating the Media Maze'

How do you know what you see or read online is true? With artificial intelligence creating genuinely “fake news,” social media algorithms promoting the brashest voices, and so many Americans residing in information bubbles that reinforce their biases, it’s more urgent than ever to know how to distinguish fact from fiction when we consume news.

Join AARP New Hampshire on May 15, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., when veteran journalist Jim Schachter offers a framework for thinking about media and practical advice on becoming a discerning new consumer in this 60-minute interactive webinar.

This event is free, but requires registration. You can register here.