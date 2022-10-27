NHPR to explore midterm election issues during live broadcast from Keene

NHPR will broadcast live from Keene on Friday, Nov. 4, during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. With the midterm election just days away on Nov. 8, NHPR will explore issues around the state of democracy, talking with local community members about issues that affect the Monadnock Region and the state.

The event will take place on the first floor of the L.P. Young Student Center on the campus of Keene State College. NHPR is gathering community feedback from people who live in and around Keene about the issues that matter to them, which NHPR is using to shape the focus of its programming. Hosts Rick Ganley and Julia Furukawa will conduct live interviews during the news broadcasts.

The morning will also feature a live taping of the NH News Recap at 7:45 a.m., which will feature reporters discussing the latest political news in the final days before the election.

Morning Edition airs weekdays from 5 to 10 a.m., and All Things Considered airs weekdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Seating is limited, and the Young Student Center will open to the public at 7 a.m., and people are welcome to stop by anytime between then and 7 p.m. to meet NHPR staff.

This project is part of the work of America Amplified, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. NHPR is one of 29 other public media stations across the country working to ensure eligible voters have the information they need to participate in the democratic process.

This is just one piece of NHPR's efforts to inform and engage voters this election season. NHPR is also hosting a series of debates and interviews with top candidates, publishing policy explainers, offering voter resources and more.

For more information on NHPR’s 2022 election coverage click HERE.

