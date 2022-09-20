NHPR midterm election coverage 2022

This election season everyone should have access to trusted information that informs their decisions and empowers them to get involved. NHPR’s 2022 comprehensive midterm election coverage is delivering information that is balanced and specific to our state, covers new ground, and ultimately helps voters make informed decisions. Over the next few weeks we’ll examine many of the issues impacting our state through the lense of the upcoming election - looking at the economy, education, climate, race and demographics, the continuing fall out from the public health crisis, and what our soon-to-be elected officials plan to do about it.

NHPR’s special coverage of the midterm election will include a range of coverage that will get at the heart of issues that are important to citizens of New Hampshire:

Candidate Debates

As is our long-standing tradition, NHPR will once again host a series of candidate debates leading up to the Midterm elections. These debates will be held in collaboration with New Hampshire PBS and the NH Bulletin. Reporters from NHPR and the NH Bulletin will co-moderate the debates, which will focus on the races for governor, U.S. Senate, and the state’s two House seats. Listeners will be able to access the debates live as part of our broadcast schedule, streamed through our app and website and as a Facebook Live feed. Debates will also be archived for future listening on our website. NHPBS will work with NHPR on the live video feed and television broadcast of the debates. The debates will be held in NHPR’s Studio D before a live audience. More information to come on dates and how to attend.

N.H. News Recap Coverage leading up to the 2022 election

The N.H. News Recap will be a place our audience will be able to get caught up on the week’s political news leading up to the election. The Recap airs each Friday morning during Morning Edition at 7:45 and 9:45. Leading up to the midterm election, political reporters from NHPR and other outlets will join Rick Ganley to discuss the latest on the key races. The Recap can be heard live on air, and also as a podcast. You can subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

Voter Guide : What you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2022 elections

Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson

Along with national coverage from NPR and other national partners, NHPR will air The Middle , a special live election call-in program hosted by Jeremy Hobson, formerly of Here & Now. Hobson will host a series of four live call-in specials from stations in areas of the country not often heard from, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 9 pm, and airing live each Wednesday evening through the day after the election, Nov. 9. The Middle will listen to Americans at a critical moment in our history as they weigh cultural change, an uncertain economy and polarized political discourse. The Middle will also intentionally focus on listeners, voters and the marginalized in the ‘middle’ of the country.

How you can be part of our coverage

And, this election season, we want you to drive our coverage, by sharing your questions about the voting process, the candidates or the issues. All this is designed to help you feel well equipped to make your voice heard at the ballot box. Click HERE for more information and to submit your question. Or, you can text NEW HAMPSHIRE to 855-670-1777 and follow the prompts to submit a question about the Midterm elections.

With help from our partners at America Amplified, we’ll do our best to answer as many of your questions as possible. We’ll send the answers directly to you, but we’ll also use what we learn to build voting guides and other resources to help others who might be wondering the same thing.

This project is part of the work of America Amplified, an initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to support community engagement journalism in public media. The project is also working with 28 other public media stations across the country to ensure that all eligible American citizens can vote.

Election Day Coverage Plan

NHPR will offer live coverage on air and online as voters head to the polls on Election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.