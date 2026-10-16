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The flu is early this year, so NH doctors say now’s the time to get vaccinated

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published October 16, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
In the U.S., health experts now recommend seniors get one of three types made with higher doses or an immune-boosting ingredient.
AP
If you haven't gotten a flu shot yet, doctors say you should consider doing so soon.

Flu season has started early this year, with reports of flu cases, particularly Influenza A, beginning in September rather than the usual onset in October or November. For people who can get the flu vaccine, health experts recommend getting the vaccine now as it takes two weeks to develop optimal protection.

According to anecdotal reports from several medical centers, New Hampshire has seen about two dozen flu cases already this year. Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, medical director of infection prevention and control at Dartmouth Health, said last year the health center had no cases of flu in September. This year they’ve seen people come in early.

“I would say it's starting to pick up a little bit,” Andujar said. “It's still low but trending in the direction in which we start thinking that the season will be starting and picking up quickly and soon.”

The CDC reports that cases of the flu are starting to rise across the country, while respiratory illnesses remain low.

Andujar said normally she'd tell patients to get flu vaccines by Halloween but this year she recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible, ahead of peak flu season.

“Get it now so you can get those two weeks in of building up that immunity from the vaccine,” Andujar said.

She said this year vaccine efficacy looks encouraging. The vaccine protects against an H1N1 virus which has been identified as a strain in this year’s Influenza A.

“The biggest part about the vaccine is decreasing the severity of your symptoms,” said Susan Hills, operational director for Southern New Hampshire Medical Center Immediate Care locations.

Like Dartmouth Health, the medical center has seen a number of patients come in with the flu. It’s had 19 cases across its care centers.

Related

Unlike the common cold, the flu, Hill said, comes on suddenly.

“All of a sudden you wake up and you have body aches,” Hills said. “Doesn't always come with a fever, but more commonly a fever but everything just kind of people say like, ‘I got hit with a ton of bricks.’”

Hills said people above the age of 65 and people who are pregnant, have asthma, COPD, or heart disease should prioritize getting vaccinated now before flu cases rise.

“If they develop symptoms, even though the counts are low, those are the ones that are really, really imperative to get tested within the first 48 hours so that we can discuss antiviral treatments for them,” Hills said.

Hills says if symptoms worsen after seemingly getting better it may be time to go in to see a primary doctor or urgent care provider.

Good handwashing practices, wearing masks and staying home when sick are also recommended to reduce spread of the flu.

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Health
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson

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