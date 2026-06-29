Ambetter Health is pulling out of New Hampshire’s ACA marketplace in 2027

Ambetter Health has announced that it will no longer offer healthcare plans on the health insurance marketplace in New Hampshire starting next year.

According to data from the New Hampshire Insurance Department, as of June, over 11,600 people are enrolled in Ambetter Health plans. After Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield New Hampshire, Ambetter Health is the second largest provider on the health insurance marketplace in the state, with roughly 20% of participants in the marketplace having plans with the health carrier.

A press release from Ambetter Health said current participants do not need to take immediate action with their healthcare plans, but they will need to sign up for a new plan during open enrollment. Open enrollment begins in November.

Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, a Medicaid provider, and Wellcare PDP, a Medicare Prescription Drug plan, will still be offered in 2027.

NHPR has reached out to the state Insurance Department and Ambetter Health for comment.