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Ambetter Health is pulling out of New Hampshire’s ACA marketplace in 2027

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT
An examine table sits empty in a doctor's office.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Ambetter Health is used by about 20% of people in New Hampshire who are enrolled in the health insurance marketplace.

Ambetter Health has announced that it will no longer offer healthcare plans on the health insurance marketplace in New Hampshire starting next year.

According to data from the New Hampshire Insurance Department, as of June, over 11,600 people are enrolled in Ambetter Health plans. After Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield New Hampshire, Ambetter Health is the second largest provider on the health insurance marketplace in the state, with roughly 20% of participants in the marketplace having plans with the health carrier.

A press release from Ambetter Health said current participants do not need to take immediate action with their healthcare plans, but they will need to sign up for a new plan during open enrollment. Open enrollment begins in November.

Ambetter from New Hampshire Healthy Families, a Medicaid provider, and Wellcare PDP, a Medicare Prescription Drug plan, will still be offered in 2027.

NHPR has reached out to the state Insurance Department and Ambetter Health for comment.

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Health Health InsuranceACAhealthcare marketplace
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
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