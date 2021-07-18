-
A website developed by the New Hampshire Insurance Department has new features aimed at helping consumers make educated choices about health care.The…
In New Hampshire, visitors to some emergency rooms have received shockingly high bills after treatment, often involving charges for out-of-network…
Have you ever gone to an ER that you thought was in-network, but ended up getting stuck with a surprise bill because the doctor you saw there was…
New Hampshire Insurance Commissioner Roger Sevigny encourages people to do their research and seek help from navigators for enrollment in the Affordable…
After failing to make a decision one way or another last week, a small group of state legislators could weigh in today on whether to give an initial green…
A paid family and medical leave bill won’t be voted on this year, despite community and bipartisan support. Representative Mary Gile, the primary sponsor…
The New Hampshire Insurance Department is trying to figure out if the state's largest insurance companies are covering opioid treatment the way the law…
The number of health insurers in New Hampshire shrank by one this morning with the news that the state’s two largest players, Anthem and Cigna, have…
An insurance company and a group of medical providers are teaming up to start a new insurance company in New Hampshire.The new company is a partnership…
A massive cyber-attack has exposed the personal information of tens of millions of Anthem members, including in New Hampshire.Right now Anthem is…