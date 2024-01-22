Littleton police urge caution after triple fatal overdose

Police in Littleton are investigating after three people were found dead of suspected drug overdoses at a single location this weekend.

Authorities say the people – a man and woman from Dalton, and a man from Littleton – were found together Sunday afternoon.

Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith said he couldn't release many details because of the ongoing investigation.

But he said there’s reason to believe an especially dangerous batch of drugs may be circulating in the area right now.

He urged people to be careful – and said help is available.

“There are certainly plenty of resources, at least in the Littleton area, for individuals that are struggling with substance use, that can point them in the direction of recovery,” he said.

Smith said people can call 211 to be connected with substance-use resources, or contact The Doorway at Littleton Regional Health at 603-259-1659.

The Littleton Police Department also has a recovery coach, Jamie Allaire, on call 24/7 to help connect people with services. She can be reached at (603) 444-7711 ext. 4951.

Smith said this is the first triple fatal overdose he's seen in his 30-year career. The police department says it’s investigating the deaths, with the goal of bringing charges against whoever sold the lethal drugs.