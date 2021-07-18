-
Overdose deaths in New Hampshire ticked up slightly last year, the vast majority opioid-related, according to new data from the state's medical examiner.A…
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is projecting at least 466 people will die from drug overdoses by year’s end — not quite as many as last year’s…
At least 10 people have died from overdoses related to carfentanil in New Hampshire so far this year, according to the latest edition of a semi-monthly…
At the urging of a New Hampshire family who lost their son to an overdose, Granite Health system is planning a new campaign to encourage people to safely…
A 26-year-old Portsmouth woman was sentenced to serve between eight and 20 years in prison for selling the fatal dose of drugs that caused a Maine man to…
It will soon be easier for police to reverse heroin and opioid overdoses.Governor Maggie Hassan and the Department of Safety will create a new license for…