We talk with author and educator Jessica Lahey about her new book, The Addiction Inoculation. Part parenting manual, part memoir, her book chronicles her…
Sullivan County will be the first county in New Hampshire to establish a new family treatment court.The county will use a $1.75 million federal grant to…
One of the bills included in the omnibus healthcare legislation Governor Sununu signed into law on Wednesday requires that superintendents at county…
A new survey shows that income for substance use treatment and recovery providers in the state has decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.The survey, by…
Overdose numbers in Manchester and Nashua declined for the second month in a row.Manchester saw 24 overdoses, one fatal, in the month of April. There were…
Many once face-to-face interactions have moved online during COVID-19, including for people who are in recovery from a substance use disorder.But the…
Governor's Commission On Alcohol And Other Drugs Allocates $3.8 Million In Unused FundsThe Governor's Commission on Alcohol and Other Drugs voted today on how to spend an unused $3.8 million dollars of state funding from this fiscal year.The…
The State of New Hampshire is ending its contract with the organization that ran its Doorway program in Manchester and Nashua.Granite Pathways will no…
The state is seeking feedback from parents and community partners on its tentative plan to open a Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) for…
A group of providers and staff with the Department of Health and Human Services are re-examining the state’s model for how to treat young people with…