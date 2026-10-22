Emergency funding directed to quash spread of spotted lanternflies in NH

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday approved nearly $25,000 in federal funding for “emergency” work targeting invasive spotted lanternflies near the Massachusetts border.

The flies, which can damage crops, forests and other plants, were first detected in New Hampshire this August in Salem. It is possible the invasive pest, which is already found in Massachusetts, is becoming established in New Hampshire, Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food Commissioner Shawn Jasper wrote in a letter to Gov. Kelly Ayotte and the Executive Council.

Adult lanternflies are distinctive, with black polka dots on their external wings and underwings of bright red, black and white. The insects, native to Asia, were first documented in the U.S. in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, they have spread to 15 states in the Eastern U.S., including Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Humans brought the flies here and continue to drive their expansion, with cars and trains major factors in helping the invasive insects extend their range, according to the agency. Warming temperatures associated with climate change are also helping the insects spread further and faster.

Spotted lanternflies lay eggs in autumn that hatch in spring and feed on a variety of plants — though they have a preference for the “tree of heaven,” which is also invasive in New Hampshire. The flies’ indiscriminate taste means they could threaten farms, nurseries, vineyards and forests, Jasper wrote in the letter.

The $24,620 approved by the Executive Council on Wednesday will fund public education about the invasive insects, data gathering about them and the risks they pose in New Hampshire, control measures, “stakeholder coordination” and reporting improvements, according to Jasper.

This August’s detection in Salem could mark an emerging infestation, he wrote. This could lead to spread of the spotted lanternfly in New Hampshire as well as in other northern New England states and Canada, in part because of the proximity of the detections to major transportation corridors, he stated in the letter.

Therefore, the August detection “warrants immediate response,” Jasper wrote.

The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food calls for individuals to report sightings of spotted lanternflies on nhbugs.org.