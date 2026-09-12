Outside/In: Did #savethebees get it wrong?
Noah Wilson-Rich has made it his mission to save the bees — from colony collapse disorder, loss of habitat, and disease. He’s doing this not just as a scientist, but also as an entrepreneur.
But is that a good thing?
And what happens when you think you know the answer to a solution, only to realize that you got it wrong? “The ‘save the bees’ movement is canceled,” he says. But what should we do in its place?
Featuring Noah Wilson-Rich, and Lauren Ponisio.
ADDITIONAL MATERIALS
Check out Noah Wilson-Rich’s Ted X Talks:
- Every city needs healthy honey bees (2012)
- Why bees hold the key to our future (2018)
- Biodiversity needs a blueprint (good intentions *and* good data) (2025)
Produced by Felix Poon. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org