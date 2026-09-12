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Outside/In: Did #savethebees get it wrong?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Felix Poon
Published September 12, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Corner Shop Communications for The Biodiversity Lab

Noah Wilson-Rich has made it his mission to save the bees — from colony collapse disorder, loss of habitat, and disease. He’s doing this not just as a scientist, but also as an entrepreneur.

But is that a good thing?

And what happens when you think you know the answer to a solution, only to realize that you got it wrong? “The ‘save the bees’ movement is canceled,” he says. But what should we do in its place?

Featuring Noah Wilson-Rich, and Lauren Ponisio.

ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

Check out Noah Wilson-Rich’s Ted X Talks:

Produced by Felix Poon. For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org
Tags
Environment pollinatorsBees
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
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