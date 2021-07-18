-
Pollinators are an essential part of our ecosystem, and have been in decline for years. We talk about small and big ways that you can help support…
The beekeeping season is short and busy in New Hampshire. Bees are vital for pollinating most of the food crops humans eat. We discuss how to get started…
People in Concord and Portsmouth will rally for the bees this weekend.Organizers in Concord will share organic growing tips and give out free seeds in…
New research shows a decline among some of the wild bees that pollinate important New England fruit crops.A study of 125 years of records – one of the…
New Hampshire lawmakers on Tuesday will take up a proposal to ban most uses of pesticides that are toxic to bees. The House bill comes from second-term…
Since 1985, Martin Marklin has purchased over 250,000 pounds of beeswax to make liturgical candles. When he realized how little he knew about the…
New England naturalists will be in New Hampshire this weekend to talk about new efforts to restore pollinating species and native plants. NHPR's Annie…
Peterborough's community center is getting a bit of a makeover—with a honey bee mural.It's part of a local group's effort to raise awareness about the…
Scientists and beekeepers are trying to find out why almost 60% of honey bee hives died out last winter, and even more the winter before. GUESTS:Heather…
We may be hearing a lot about bees this week. It's national pollinator week - a chance to talk about the important role pollinators play in agriculture…