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Are NH beaches safe to swim as millions of gallons of sewage spill in Mass.?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
Published June 30, 2026 at 10:35 AM EDT
Birds-eye view of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Birds-eye view of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

State officials are assessing whether New Hampshire’s beaches could be affected by a second sewer spill in two days sent millions of gallons of wastewater into the Merrimack River.

The latest spill occurred in Haverhill, Massachusetts, where a major sewer line failed during a torrential rainstorm the night of June 26. Massachusetts health officials closed several North Shore beaches on Monday, June 29, following the break.

Will NH increase testing at beaches in Hampton, Rye, Seabrook?

NH DES spokesperson Jim Martin said June 29 the agency would determine whether the incident requires changes to New Hampshire’s beach‑testing schedule. State beaches were last sampled on June 25 — the same day as an earlier accidental sewer discharge in Haverhill — and results showed no contamination. The New Hampshire coastline features beaches in Rye, North Hampton, Hampton and Seabrook.

To read the full story go to SeacoastOnline.com.

Tags
Environment Beaches
Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Max Sullivan - Portsmouth Herald
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