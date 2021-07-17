Windfall: The Transition To A Renewable Economy

The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal communities, and one that could be one of the sharpest knives in our fight against climate change: offshore wind.

Windfall is a special series from Outside/In. This is the third of a three-part series adapted for broadcast on NHPR.

Credit Hans Hillewaert on Flickr / A jack-up barge installs an offshore wind turbine

A note about our reporting

Part 4: Port of Departure

Part 4: Port of Departure

Billions of dollars in investment will rain down on the cities that are best positioned to launch America’s offshore wind industry. But not every city can become the “wind capital of America.” Where is it gonna drizzle, and where is it gonna pour?

Featuring Ziven Drake, Dana Rebeiro, Jesper Bank, and Lars Pederson.

Credit Jack Rodolico / A mural in New Bedford, Mass. pays tribute to the city’s history of unionized labor.

Part 5: Just a Transition

Part 5: Just a Transition

To be profitable, the offshore wind industry requires vast sums of money only accessible to some of the world’s biggest companies. But is the environmental movement ready to welcome oil majors and devoted capitalists into their ranks? Ready or not, here they come.

Featuring Henrik Stiesdahl, Nat Bullard, Jason Jarvis, and Mijin Cha.

Windfall and Outside/In are member-supported productions of New Hampshire Public Radio. Click here to donate.

Credit Courtesy Ziven Drake / Ziven Drake and around three dozen other pile drivers were the very first American workers to be trained and certified to work on offshore wind projects.

Credits

Co-hosts: Sam Evans-Brown and Annie Ropeik

Written and reported by Sam Evans-Brown with Annie Ropeik and Jack Rodolico

Senior Producer: Jack Rodolico

Executive Producer: Erika Janik

Mixing: Taylor Quimby and Justine Paradis

Fact-checking: Sara Sneath

Editors: Erika Janik, Annie Ropeik, Justine Paradis, Taylor Quimby, Felix Poon, and Hannah McCarthy

Special thanks to Sandeep Pai, Bo Quinn, Sammy Roth, Kim Delfino, Megan Amsler, Jennifer Menard, Captain Michael Burns, and Joe Welch.

Music: Ben Cosgrove, Blue Dot Sessions, and Breakmaster Cylinder

Windfall Graphic Design: Sara Plourde

