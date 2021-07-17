Windfall: The Transition To A Renewable Economy
The United States is poised for the birth of a brand new industry, one that will invest tens of billions of dollars in our economy, reshape our coastal communities, and one that could be one of the sharpest knives in our fight against climate change: offshore wind.
Windfall is a special series from Outside/In. This is the third of a three-part series adapted for broadcast on NHPR. Listen to the first and second broadcasts, or explore the full five-part podcast series.
Part 4: Port of Departure
Billions of dollars in investment will rain down on the cities that are best positioned to launch America’s offshore wind industry. But not every city can become the “wind capital of America.” Where is it gonna drizzle, and where is it gonna pour?
Featuring Ziven Drake, Dana Rebeiro, Jesper Bank, and Lars Pederson.
Part 5: Just a Transition
To be profitable, the offshore wind industry requires vast sums of money only accessible to some of the world’s biggest companies. But is the environmental movement ready to welcome oil majors and devoted capitalists into their ranks? Ready or not, here they come.
Featuring Henrik Stiesdahl, Nat Bullard, Jason Jarvis, and Mijin Cha.
Credits
Co-hosts: Sam Evans-Brown and Annie Ropeik
Written and reported by Sam Evans-Brown with Annie Ropeik and Jack Rodolico
Senior Producer: Jack Rodolico
Executive Producer: Erika Janik
Mixing: Taylor Quimby and Justine Paradis
Fact-checking: Sara Sneath
Editors: Erika Janik, Annie Ropeik, Justine Paradis, Taylor Quimby, Felix Poon, and Hannah McCarthy
Special thanks to Sandeep Pai, Bo Quinn, Sammy Roth, Kim Delfino, Megan Amsler, Jennifer Menard, Captain Michael Burns, and Joe Welch.
Music: Ben Cosgrove, Blue Dot Sessions, and Breakmaster Cylinder
Windfall Graphic Design: Sara Plourde