NH is seeking parents and community leaders to help shape multilingual education

There are more than 5,000 English learners attending New Hampshire public schools. The state Department of Education is looking for parents, cultural leaders, and community partners to help shape their English language education.

The Statewide English Learner Advisory Committee plays a number of roles in the state’s English learner program. Members weigh in on legislation and academic assessments, analyze student outcomes, and maintain communication with students and families.

Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Bosnian are among the most commonly spoken languages in the state’s schools.

The majority of the English language students were born in the United States, but some are refugees who resettled in the state, according to the Department of Education.