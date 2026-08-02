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NH is seeking parents and community leaders to help shape multilingual education

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:56 AM EDT
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There are more than 5,000 English learners attending New Hampshire public schools. The state Department of Education is looking for parents, cultural leaders, and community partners to help shape their English language education.

The Statewide English Learner Advisory Committee plays a number of roles in the state’s English learner program. Members weigh in on legislation and academic assessments, analyze student outcomes, and maintain communication with students and families.

Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Bosnian are among the most commonly spoken languages in the state’s schools.

The majority of the English language students were born in the United States, but some are refugees who resettled in the state, according to the Department of Education.

The deadline to apply is September 1. For more information, email Samantha.T.Goldsmith@doe.nh.gov.
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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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