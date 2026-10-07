Wonder & Wellness Speaker Series: “One Strategy That Changes Everything”

Our popular Wonder and Wellness speaker series returns this fall! CMNH has partnered with a variety of local mental and emotional wellbeing professionals to offer an educational, free speaker series designed for parents and caregivers to support their children’s and their own emotional wellbeing. In October we will welcome back Gina Apgar, LICSW! Caregivers often feel stuck in cycles of power struggles around routines, homework, emotions, and limits. This workshop introduces one transformative strategy—Collaborative Problem Solving—to help families break that cycle. Participants will learn how to shift from reacting to connecting, from correcting to collaborating, and from conflict to skill‑building. Through simple, flexible steps, caregivers will help children identify challenges, generate solutions, and practice essential skills while strengthening trust and emotional safety. This single strategy works across ages and stages, supporting families with toddlers, school‑age children, and teens.

These workshops include a simple pizza dinner as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation. This workshop is free but registration is required. https://childrens-museum.org/programs/wonder-and-wellness/

These workshops include a simple pizza dinner as well as limited free childcare for ages 4 and up (must use bathroom independently) for participating families during speaker presentation. This workshop is free but registration is required.

