Trick or Treat at Center for Wildlife

Center for Wildlife invites the community to our annual Trick or Treat on Friday, October 23rd, from 4-6PM at our campus at 375 Mountain Rd in Cape Neddick, Maine.

Celebrate the magic of the season with a family-friendly Halloween evening at the Center for Wildlife! Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy a festive night of nature, creativity, and fall fun for all ages. The forests on our woodland campus will be at peak foliage for all to enjoy on this evening of fun in nature.

Activities include: Woodland Trick-or-Treating on our forested trails; Make and take autumn crafts with Seacoast Waldorf School; Step into our spooky sensory room to explore curious sights, sounds, and textures, perfect for the brave and curious alike; Cozy up by the campfire to roast marshmallows and share ghost stories,

And…don’t miss the chance to hang with our live animal ambassadors and learn how wildlife prepares for the fall season. We’ll have meet & greets every half hour!

This community event is perfect for all ages and offers a memorable evening of treats, hands-on activities, and close encounters with nature. Whether you're here for the costumes, crafts, or creatures, there's something for everyone to enjoy! So gather your family and friends, dress up in your Halloween best, and join us for a night of seasonal celebration at Center for Wildlife!

Tickets are limited for this special event, so we encourage purchasing yours in advance! All ticket sales will go towards the care of the injured and orphaned wild animals in our conservation medical clinic.

Reserve your tickets at our website: www.thecenterforwildlife.org/upcoming-events

